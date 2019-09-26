November 1, 1982 - September 19, 2019 Yorktown, VA Antoinette Gray Hoof, 36, of Yorktown VA, formerly of King, NC passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Antoinette was born November 1, 1982 in Tucson, AZ to Wil and Billie Gray and was a 2001 graduate of West Stokes High School. After high school she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as an Aerospace Medical Technician and served for 15 years, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. While enlisted, Antoinette served at bases in Texas, Mississippi, Germany, and Virginia as well as deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Antoinette was a best friend, a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a leader. Above all, she was a woman of God. Her love for God was contagious and she had a gift of showing that love to others. She would give her last possession away if it meant she was able to help others. Her personality was magnetic and everywhere she went people were drawn to her. She didn't just talk the talk; she walked the walk. Antoinette brought sunshine to wherever she traveled and she will be truly missed. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jonathan Hoof and daughters Abigail and Evelyn Hoof; her parents, Wil and Billie; and eight siblings, Phillip, Ruth, Daniel, Hope, Paul, Spring, JJ, and Hallie. The family will receive friends and loved ones, Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Winston-Salem First Assembly of God. The funeral services will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Andy Gray officiating. Military Honors will be rendered prior to burial at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to Antoinette's Blessing Fund via GoFundMe or gift cards mailed c/o J. Hoof #340, 5007 Victory Blvd. Ste. C, Yorktown, VA 23693. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Antoinette Hoof. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately