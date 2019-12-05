May 5, 1939 - November 27, 2019 Helen E. Hood was born May 5, 1939 in Winston-Salem, NC to Richard Thompson and Martha Lindsay. She attended Atkins High School, worked for National Linen for many years and was a faithful member of St. Peter's World Outreach Center for twenty plus years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Hood, Sr. and two children, Sandra Hood (Charles) and Teaka Hood. She leaves to cherish fond memories of her nine children: Cynthia Hood, Earl C. Hood Jr., Kit Hood (Gail), Romel Hood, Sammy Hood (Theresa), Marilyn Lyons (George), Robert Hood (Darlene), Matthew Hood and Erica Robinson (Stephon). She lived to see four generations with 28 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and is survived by one brother, Dana Madanere and dearest family friend, Mr. Jesse Martin. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Peter's World Outreach Center. The family will receive friends from 10:30am-11:00am at the church. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
