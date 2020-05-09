Age 82 - May 6, 2020 Ms. Lunda "Junebug" Hobson Honeycutt, age 82, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the third child of Claude Henry and Jamie Lee Norman Hobson and was named after her maternal grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Helen H. and Roy A. Steelman; and a nephew, Ricky Steelman. Ms. Honeycutt graduated from East Bend High School and attended Guilford College. She enjoyed a long career in accounting for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Wachovia Bank and Wake Forest School of Medicine Development Office. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC. Throughout her life and career, she touched family, friends, co-workers and neighbors with her overflowing warmth, kind heart and strength of spirit. Through visits, phone calls and Facebook she loved to keep up with and support those she treasured. She kept toys to welcome any child who visited her home. She enjoyed flowers, especially "pass along plants" that were shared by family and friends. Like the flowers she loved, she encouraged all those around her to bloom. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Honeycutt of Charlotte; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Selina N. Honeycutt of Durham; a beloved granddaughter, Olivia Honeycutt, of Durham; her brothers, Charles G. (Kay) Hobson of Winston-Salem, NC, and David K. (Rausie) Hobson of Siler City, NC; several nephews, a niece, and their children. In light of the current health conditions, the family requests you celebrate your memories of Ms. Honeycutt and will be grateful for those you share. Memorials may be made to the Crisis Control Ministry, 200 East 10th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

