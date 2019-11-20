Lawsonville - Richard "Ricky" Lane Holt died Nov. 18, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home. Funeral will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
