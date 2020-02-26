May 10, 1948 - February 23, 2020 After a long struggle with cancer, Harold "Bruce" Holstrom, 71, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. He was the husband of Judy and they shared over 32 years of marriage together. Born May 10, 1948 in Muskegon, Michigan, he was the son of Virginia and Harold Holstrom. He graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central in 1966, attended Western Michigan University. He was drafted and served his country in Vietnam. Upon returning, he finished his degree in mechanical engineering in Phoenix, AZ. From there he moved to Snowmass Village, Colorado in 1976 where he met his wife Judy. He worked several jobs and started H & H painting. They spent many years enjoying the mountains and all the outdoor activities offered. In 1987, they moved to Winston-Salem and started his second business, Beaver Basement Water Control. While in Winston-Salem, he made a huge impact on many lives. He enjoyed his horses, hiking, biking, scuba diving, snow/water skiing and fishing. He will be remembered for his positive outlook on life and his amazing encouragement to everyone he met. His smile was contagious! He is survived by his wife Judy, brother Bob and wife Jeanie, sister Chris and husband Dave, sister Therese and husband Chuck, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Virginia and his sister Mary Louise. A heartfelt thank-you for the many doctors, nurses and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center who provided endless hours of support and care through this entire journey. Celebration of life will be determined at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Holstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

