Holston, Eleanor Ann Parrish June 14, 1934 - June 11, 2020 Eleanor Ann Parrish Holston, Winston-Salem, entered the more immediate presence of her Lord on June 11, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1934, in Winston-Salem to Henry N. (Sr.) and Frances King Parrish. She was the second of five children. She grew up in what is now Old Salem and was a life-long member of Home Moravian Church, where she sang in the choir most of her life. On September 3rd, 1960, she married Raymond Alexander Holston, Jr. They were married 41 years, until his death in 2001. She graduated from Gray High School in 1952. She retired from the UNC School of the Arts, where she worked in the Music Library. She and her husband enjoyed traveling together and in their retirement traveled throughout the country. She enjoyed doing needlepoint and crafts; she would often make gifts for others. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, David Monroe Parrish, Jaqueline Elizabeth Parrish McBride and Henry Newton Parrish, Jr. She is survived by an only child, David A. Holston of Winston-Salem; a sister, Peggy P. Dodson and her husband Wayne of Clemmons. She had a large extended family of nieces and nephews for whom she cared deeply. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date at Home Moravian Church. Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Ministry and Home Moravian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Holston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

