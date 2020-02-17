Holoman Winston-Salem - Mrs. Willie B. Holoman passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM, today, February 17, 2020 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home, family visitation at 11:00 AM.
