Winston-Salem - Marjorie Faye née Edwards Holleman, 86, passed on 10/5/2019. Services will be held at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street at 11:00 am, 10/12/2019. Memorials can be made to Knollwood Baptist Church online.
Winston-Salem - Marjorie Faye née Edwards Holleman, 86, passed on 10/5/2019. Services will be held at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street at 11:00 am, 10/12/2019. Memorials can be made to Knollwood Baptist Church online.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately