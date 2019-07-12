May 16, 1931 - July 8, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Henry Lee Hollar, 88, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Henry was born May 16, 1931, in Yadkin County, NC. He was the ninth of twelve children born to the late Arthur Joel and Jecholiah Dinkins Hollar. He was retired from Salisbury Manufacturing Company, where he was plant manager. Henry proudly served in the United States Marines as staff sergeant of a tank recovery unit and was a member of the tennis team at Camp Lejeune. He was a past deacon of Blaise Baptist Church and was active in the disaster relief ministry and the Handyman Ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Gaynell Pratt Hollar, of the home; a daughter, Gayla Long (Andy) of Salisbury; two sons, Darwin Hollar (Sheila) of Roanoke, Va. and Lane Hollar (Wanda) of Mocksville; a brother, Cleve Hollar (Glenda) of Courtney; a sister, Carolyn Rea (Willie) of Charlotte; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 stepgrandchildren; 9 stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Eaton Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral service following at 8 p.m. in Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ken Furches officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be considered for the Handyman Ministry of Blaise Baptist Church, 134 Blaise Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Home 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
New drive-thru offers Southern favorites in Clemmons
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately