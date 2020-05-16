May 23, 1923 - May 14, 2020 WALNUT COVE Margie Mae Fulp Holland, 96, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 at her home. Margie was born on May 23, 1923 in Rockingham County to the late John D. and Maude Chatman Fulp. She was retired from Blue Bell, Inc. She loved working in her vegetable garden and flower garden, knitting, crocheting and completing puzzles. Margie was the last of eight children. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Holland; 7 brothers and a son-in-law, John Liddle. Margie is survived by her loving daughter, Betty Liddle and her special caregiver, Jean Cain. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Belews Creek Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Buddy Fulp officiating. Funeral Home Pandemic Guidelines will apply for both visitation and service. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Stokes County, P.O. Box 863, Walnut Cove, NC 27052, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Holland family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 HWY 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
