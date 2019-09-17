November 19, 1937 - September 14, 2019 Mr. James Benson Holland, age 81, passed away September 14, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born November 12, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late James Claude Holland and Elva Jane Holland. Jim retired from Hanes Brands with 30 plus years of service. After retiring, he spent most of his time outside on his tractor and taking care of his animals, which included his two horses, Maggie and Cisco. He had a best friend called "Tuffy," his parrot that would repeat what Jim might say, sometimes at the embarrassment of Jim. In addition, fishing was always on his agenda. He loved his family, and especially when it came to his grandchildren, who will remember him for his hard work ethic and his quirky sense of humor. Jim will be dearly missed by those he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim is survived by two daughters, Donna Knowlton, and husband Steve, and Jan Hunt; 5 grandchildren, Korie Groff and husband Terry, Kristin Knowlton, Ryan Knowlton, Jeremy Vestal, Justin Vestal and wife Michelle; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Caudill, Hayley Groff, and Makenzie Vestal. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be conducted 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel Rural Hall with Pastor Loyd Taylor officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Chapel Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

