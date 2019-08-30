December 23, 1965 - August 17, 2019 HOLE WALNUT COVE Sharon Lynn Hole, 53, went home to be with her Lord Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born on December 23, 1965 in Forsyth County to Boyd and Betty Duggins Hole. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove and a graduate of South Stokes High School. Sharon was an avid softball player, avid dog lover, and cared for all animals. In addition to her father, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother Terry "Toby" Hole and her two fur babies Lil Bit and Hailey. Sharon is survived by her loving mother, Betty Duggins Hole, niece Heather Jones (Corey), two nephews, Thomas Hole (Sara), and Brian Gallimore (Amber), great-nieces and nephews, Cameron, CJ, Savannah, Levi, Logan, Larsen and Lora, special Aunt, Jackie Flinchum; aunt and uncle, Doug and Nancy Duggins; and many special cousins. A 5:00 pm memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, and other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kennel Club Humane Fund, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10178. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hole family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 HWY 65 W
Most Popular
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
A shooter opened fire on teens playing basketball in Winston-Salem, says one resident. An 18-year-old is charged in the crime.
-
Spry III, William Dennie
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately