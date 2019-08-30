December 23, 1965 - August 17, 2019 HOLE WALNUT COVE Sharon Lynn Hole, 53, went home to be with her Lord Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born on December 23, 1965 in Forsyth County to Boyd and Betty Duggins Hole. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove and a graduate of South Stokes High School. Sharon was an avid softball player, avid dog lover, and cared for all animals. In addition to her father, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother Terry "Toby" Hole and her two fur babies Lil Bit and Hailey. Sharon is survived by her loving mother, Betty Duggins Hole, niece Heather Jones (Corey), two nephews, Thomas Hole (Sara), and Brian Gallimore (Amber), great-nieces and nephews, Cameron, CJ, Savannah, Levi, Logan, Larsen and Lora, special Aunt, Jackie Flinchum; aunt and uncle, Doug and Nancy Duggins; and many special cousins. A 5:00 pm memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, and other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kennel Club Humane Fund, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10178. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hole family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 HWY 65 W

Tags

Load entries