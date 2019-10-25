October 21, 1996 - October 18, 2019 Our hearts are breaking and with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beautiful Sierra. Sierra Holder passed away October 18th, 2019. Sierra was born October 21, 1996 to Chrystal Alspaugh and Timothy Holder. Sierra was creative and talented in arts. She loved to read her Bible and do her devotions every morning. She never met a stranger and everyone who knew her loved her dearly. Sierra touched so many lives. She was a giving and loving individual; even in her passing, she gave life to many others as a donor. We will forever have her in our hearts. Sierra was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Betty and William Spry; brother Andrew Holder; paternal grandparents, Ella Mae and Amoneetah Sequoyah. She is survived by her parents, Chrystal Alspaugh and Timothy Holder, Darren Crews, Jai Singh; a beautiful daughter, Caroline Wakefield; maternal grandparents Elizabeth and Charles Alspaugh, Toshi Singh. Paternal Rachel Sequoyah; siblings Cameron and Summer Crews, Adam Holder, Tina Surface, Jayden Lee, and Nicolas Holder; aunts and uncles Angel and Daniel Harrison, Lisa and Gen Alspaugh, Darlene, Tina, Randell, Rick, and Jane; 86 Cousins and an abundance of friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
