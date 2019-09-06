May 7, 1933 - September 4, 2019 King, NC - Leo Dexter Holder, 86, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Leo was born May 7, 1933 in Stokes County, NC to the late Lemmie Franklin and Lillian Elizabeth Mabe Holder. He was retired from Hanes Hosiery, and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Gray Holder, sisters: Mae Hill, and Nancy Holder, brothers: Aaron Holder, Rex Holder, Lemmie Franklin Holder, Jr., Samuel Holder, and Maynard Holder. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Juanita Palmer Holder, sons: Danny Holder and wife Robin, Donnie Holder and wife Cindi, and Tim Holder and wife Annette, sisters: Linda Benson and Bonnie Mitchell, and brothers: Eugene Holder and wife Nell, Harold Holder and wife Faye and Carlos Holder and wife Mary, eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends and loved ones Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:30 until 2:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00 PM with Elder Donald Ballard officiating. Burial will take place after the service at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leo Dexter Holder. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

