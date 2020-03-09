November 12, 1956 - March 7, 2020 Benjamin Martin (Marty) Holder Jr. DDS 63 of Winston-Salem died at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Dr Holder was born to Benjamin M. Holder and Peggy Valetos Holder, November 12, 1956. Marty received his degree in Dentistry at UNC Chapel Hill. He practiced in WS for 32 years and loved it. He is survived by his parents, Ben and Peggy Holder; daughter Nicole Holder(London,England) and fiance Lucas Ridley; son Chris Holder (WS) and wife Cynthia, grandchildren Bella, Madeline, Charlie, Scarlett, and Wesley. He is also survived by his brother Keith Holder, wife Christine, niece Charlotte and nephew Max; also surviving is partner Penelope Beaumont,his beloved pets, Martina,Fiona,Finn Patrick and his grand dog Ollie, all whom he dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or your local Humane Society. Private Family service will be held at a later date. Salem Funerals and Cremations
