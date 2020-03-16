July 5, 1933 - March 15, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Hugh L. Holder passed away March 15, 2020 at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Forsyth County on July 5, 1933 to the late Ben Andrew and Cassie Wilson Holder. Hugh was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loved to watch sports on TV, especially basketball. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Mary Ruth Holder, one daughter, Martha Ann Holder, his three brothers, Wilson, Rex, and Don. He is survived by, three children; Janet (Danny) Englebert, Steve (Teresa) Holder, Sandra Holder Shropshire, four grandchildren, Adam (Ashli) Englebert, Derek Shropshire, Stephanie (Taylor) Charles, Janna Holder, three great grandchildren, Addison and Dax Shropshire, Tiller Charles, and a special caregiver, Cheryl Mosca. A special thank you to the staff of Summerstone Health and Rehab and Liberty Hospice of Thomasville. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Liberty Hospice 1007 Lexington Ave. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online Condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Holder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

