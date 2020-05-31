January 7, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Fred Emory Holder, 86, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Lewisville. He was born in Forsyth County on January 7, 1934 to the late Rufus Edwin and Roxie Warner Holder. Mr. Holder was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and was a member of Warners Chapel Church of Christ. Preceding him in death was his wife, Mary Winfrey Holder; daughter, Jane Holder; two sisters, Gladys Harper and Dorothy Caldwell and a brother, Frank Holder. Surviving are nieces, Julia Ann Winfrey, Leslie Warner (Roger), and Beverly Teal (Jim) along with many other nieces and nephews; cousin, Wilburn Mabe (Helen); two sisters-in-law, Virginia Winfrey and Carol Burnette and her daughter, Rebecca Burnette. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Warners Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery with Mr. Roger Warner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warners Chapel Church of Christ, 8999 Lasater Rd. Clemmons, NC 27012 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Holder. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Most Popular
-
Woman dies after being severely beaten in Winston-Salem park.
-
Mary's Gourmet Diner closes after 20 years. Quirky eatery was a downtown staple.
-
51 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth. Kernersville nursing home has outbreak, health department reports
-
Police ID man killed near ballpark in Winston-Salem. It's the city's third homicide since Saturday.
-
Northside Lanes has been around 60 years. Its owners fear they won't make 61 if reopening doesn't come soon.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately