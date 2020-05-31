January 7, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Fred Emory Holder, 86, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Lewisville. He was born in Forsyth County on January 7, 1934 to the late Rufus Edwin and Roxie Warner Holder. Mr. Holder was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and was a member of Warners Chapel Church of Christ. Preceding him in death was his wife, Mary Winfrey Holder; daughter, Jane Holder; two sisters, Gladys Harper and Dorothy Caldwell and a brother, Frank Holder. Surviving are nieces, Julia Ann Winfrey, Leslie Warner (Roger), and Beverly Teal (Jim) along with many other nieces and nephews; cousin, Wilburn Mabe (Helen); two sisters-in-law, Virginia Winfrey and Carol Burnette and her daughter, Rebecca Burnette. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Warners Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery with Mr. Roger Warner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warners Chapel Church of Christ, 8999 Lasater Rd. Clemmons, NC 27012 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Holder. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

