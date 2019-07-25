May 26, 1932 - July 23, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Don Wallace Holder, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Forsyth County on May 26, 1932 to Ben Andrew and Cassie Wilson Holder. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as corporal in France and Germany during 1953-1955. Don retired from AT&T/Western Electric after 38 years of faithful service. He loved to work in his yard and would often mow and help maintain the yards of his neighbors. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilson and Rex Holder. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Evon Holder; one son, Benny Holder (wife, Jeanine); four grandchildren, Nicole Blair (husband, Brad), Benjamin Holder (wife, Jessica), Hannah Holder, and Daniel Holder; and one brother, Hugh Holder. A funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care for their care and support for Don during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family
