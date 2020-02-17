February 21, 1936 - February 14, 2020 Yadkinville- Mr. Frank T. Holden, 83, of Travis Road passed away peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. He was born February 21, 1936 in Yadkin County to the late Frank Travis and Laura Ward Holden. Mr. Holden was retired with 39 years of service with Bassick-Sack of Winston-Salem. He was a graduate of Courtney High School, served as a veteran of the US Navy from 1955-1959, and was a faithful member of South Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He loved fishing, gardening, watching westerns, ballgames, and listening to gospel music. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Melton Holden; his step-mother, Phoebe Mendenhall Holden; and his sister, Margaret Holden Harris. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Martha Holden, Yadkinville; grandchildren, Travis Holden, Indiana; Shannon Holden, Yadkinville; his brother-in-law, Frank (Nancy) Harris, Kernersville; and several cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church by Rev. Chris Hauser and Dr. Phil Beavers. He will lie in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors by Yadkin VFW Post 10346. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either South Oak Ridge Baptist Youth Fund, 1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the Yadkin County Senior Center, 207 East Hemlock St., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

To send flowers to the family of Frank Holden, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Frank's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
2:00PM
South Oak Ridge Baptist Church
1336 Lone Hickory Rd
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Frank's Funeral Service begins.

