January 1, 1922 - May 18, 2020 Winston-Salem Mrs. Gladys Marie Reavis Holcomb, 98, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Holcomb was born January 1, 1922 in Yadkin County to Joseph Grant and Molly Gentry Reavis. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and the Morning Circle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holcomb was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Reney Holcomb; and eleven siblings. She is survived by four children, Susan (John) Smith, June (Rick) Wilson, Van (Beth) Holcomb, and Lynn Holcomb (Freddie Dolinger); grandchildren, Josh (Ilyssa) Wilson, Samantha Wilson, and Erin (Travis) Daniels; great-grandchildren, Max, Beau, and Emmaline Daniels; and special friend, Barbara Conrad. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Center UMC with Rev. Emily Larsen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. 357 Old Hollow Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Holcomb family.

