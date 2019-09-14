KERNERSVILLE Herbert Howard Holbrook, Jr., 83, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born April 16, 1936, in High Point and was the son of the late Herbert Howard Holbrook, Sr. and Daphne Swiggett Fansler. He graduated from High Point Central High School and received his bachelor's degree in business administration from High Point University. He was a retired assistant manager with the State Employment Security Commission in Winston-Salem. Howard loved oldies and beach music and enjoyed old horror movies and his Firebird convertible. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army. Coins were a hobby for Howard, and he enjoyed going to coin shows and attending monthly meetings at the Winston-Salem Coin Club. Likewise, he enjoyed meeting monthly with his high school buddies. Howard is survived by his daughter, Amber H. Pavlik and husband, Walter, of High Point; two grandchildren, Amanda Holbrook of Asheville and Trey Pavlik of High Point; and sister, Linda Bryan of Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Condolences may be sent to the family online on Howard's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Holbrook family.

