May 7, 1932 - May 23, 2020 Mrs. Anna Kate Ring Holbrook, 88, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born May 7, 1932 in Russel County, Virginia to the late Robert Walter Ring and Reda Nash Ring. She retired from Piedmont Federal after 29 years of service and was a member of Oak Summit United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School, treasurer, financial secretary and on the church council. Mrs. Holbrook was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred J. Holbrook, Sr.; six brothers, Carlyle, Jimmy, Bobby and Ray Ring and Delmer and Elmer Goff and three sisters, Pauline Addington, Joyce Kiser and Dorothy Sim. Surviving are her son, Fred J. Holbrook, Jr. (Beverly) of Clemmons; two grandchildren, William J. Holbrook (Jordan) of Kernersville and Anna F. Holbrook of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Bill and Jessee Ring (Connie); five sisters, Eva Jarrett, Erma Ogburn, Betty Kirby (Ken), Frances Wills and Debby Presnell (Jimmy); two sisters-in-law, Margaret Ring and Carole Ring and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at the Ring Family Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia with Dr. Terry Matthews officiating. Memorials may be made to the Ring Family Cemetery, c/o Sue Lambert, 16330 Greenevers Ct., Abingdon, VA 24210. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Kate Ring Holbrook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries