January 16, 1936 - June 17, 2020 Mary McCarrick Holahan passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2020 at the age of 84, after having endured two courageous battles against cancer. Mary was born in Rochester, NY and graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. Mary pursued her passion for writing and creativity during a fruitful career in the advertising industry, which spanned several decades. She loved reading, doing cross-stitch, Pembroke Welsh Corgis, participating in choral groups and spending time with friends and family. Mary was also a devoted parishioner at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. Mary leaves behind a loving daughter-in-law, son and grandson. In keeping with her nature, funeral services will be private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
