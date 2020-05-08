November 5, 1978 - May 4, 2020 Miss Tonya Renee Hodges, 41, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Tonya was born in Forsyth County on November 5, 1978. Tonya was a member of Freeman Street Baptist Church. She was a licensed certified nursing assistant and medical technician at Bermuda Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Tonya was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Hodges; maternal grandparents, Gilmer and Hallie Childress; and paternal grandparents, Vander and Edith Hodges. She is survived by her parents, Ernest Hodges and Katherine "Kathy" Childress Hodges; her half-brother, Ricky Bedsoul; a special aunt Lucy; her beloved pet dog, Ace; a special friend and resident of The Ivy at Clemmons, Gary Cruse, who referred to Tonya as his angel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Tonya loved all people but especially the elderly community. She spent 22 years of her life working with the elderly and providing loving care to them. Tonya had a wonderful heart and brought joy to her family and friends throughout the good times and tough times. Tonya was a giving and generous soul. She was an organ donor and as a result of her generous final gift, five people were given a second chance at life. Tonya will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Manna Baptist Church, 4368 Stokesdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Miss Hodges. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Tonya Hodges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

