Hodges, Ricky Gray March 7, 1955 - July 16, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM Mr. Ricky Gray Hodges, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home. Rick was born on March 7, 1955 in Forsyth County to Marlan and Iris George Hodges. Rick enjoyed fishing, camping and music, but his greatest joy was his family and friends, of which he had many. He was a wonderful husband, father, "Poppy," "Pap," and a true brother's brother. Rick was a genuinely kind man who never met a stranger. He loved life and brought life to others, along with lots of unexpected excitement. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Hodges Pruitt. Surviving are his wife, Jane A. Hodges; two daughters, Jennifer Hodges Lee (Rodney) and Amanda Hodges Guthrie; four grandchildren, Chris Lee, Grayson Lee, Hannah Guthrie and Katie Guthrie; a brother, Jerry Hodges (Jan); a sister-in-law, Beverly Hodges; many special aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his devoted canine companion, Lacey Hodges. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel

