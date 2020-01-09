May 5, 1971 - January 7, 2020 Kevin Arnold Hodges, 48, of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home. Kevin was born on May 5, 1971 in Mecklenburg County and raised in Winston-Salem by his parents, Fred A. Hodges and Betty Lee Lawson Hodges. Kevin attended North Davidson High School. After school, he went to work for Kroger's Grocery, going on to work for Lowe's Foods where he was employed for 20 years. Kevin loved airplanes, and loved to go flying with his dad, Fred. He enjoyed movies, especially the Star Wars series, and loved spending time at the beach with family. Kevin was a gentle soul who would do anything for anyone. He loved to make people laugh by telling jokes and stories. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Barbara Barnes. Surviving family includes his mother, Betty Lee Hodges; sisters, Betty (Mike) Morales, Mary Jarvis and Carol Templeton; and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Kilbreth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation: 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
