January 29, 1949 - July 1, 2019 Melodee Hodge, of Yadkinville, died July 1, 2019. She was born January 29, 1949 in Elgin, IL to the late Shirley M. and Charles A. Witte. She was a CNA at Bermuda Commons and worked private duty for many years. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Louis A. Hodge. She is survived by two sons: Robert "Robbie" C. Koch (Charo) and Donald R. Rash, a sister: Peggy A. Dahlquist (Bruce), grandchildren: Austin Kock, Aleecia Reid, two great-grandchildren, and special friends: Robert McLean, who became her HCPOA, and William Morrison (Bobbi Jo). Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Melodee's memory. Condolences may be made to Robert Koch at: RobKoch1234@gmail.com. Any messages will be passed on to the rest of the family.

