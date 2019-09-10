February 15, 1927 - September 8, 2019 Ruth Brandenburg Hix, 92, of Winston-Salem, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Lee County, Kentucky to Conley Brandenburg and Lena Damrel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Howard Hix. They met in Norwood, Ohio. She was a military wife who followed her husband to numerous assignments. Ruth was a lifelong member of the Baptist church wherever she lived. She taught Sunday school to infants and toddlers. She was an active member of College Park Baptist Church as long as she was able. She was survived by her children, James and Gary Hix, and Jeannie Myer; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 stepsiblings. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Road Chapel. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Those wishing to send memorials may donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Tags

Load entries