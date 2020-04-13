November 30, 1935 - April 8, 2020 Ned Hawkins Hipp of Bethania, NC, passed away on April 8, 2020 and went to be with the Lord. He was born on November 30, 1935 in Newberry, SC. He was the only child of the late Johnnie Osborne Hipp and Gladys Ruth Hawkins Hipp. He graduated from Newberry High School in 1954 and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judith Lindler Hipp, three sons, Russ, Todd (Wendy), and Steve (Martha); two grandchildren, Bryce and Kirsten. Mr. Hipp was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In 1972 he moved to Bethania, NC to do furniture restoration for Old Salem and MESDA. Funeral services will be handled by Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. The family will have a private graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. In addition, online condolences may be made at salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

