March 23, 1925 - January 20, 2020 Mr. Harold Gwynn Hipp, 94, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born on March 23, 1925 in Surry County to the late Jesse Eli and Louise Lowder Hipp. Mr. Hipp was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps serving during WWII and retired from the Government as an Inspector. He was a member of Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Antique Tractor Club, and Ham Radio. Mr. Hipp was active in the Morris Chapel Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He was a devoted family man. Preceding him in death was his wife, Loretta Norman Hipp; brothers, Harvey Hipp and Joe Hipp; sister, Mary Nell Hipp Morrow. Surviving are two daughters, Nanci Hudspeth (Perry) of Winston-Salem and Judi Brown (Les) of Raleigh; step-son, Gary Davis (Ponnie) of Candler; six grandchildren, Emily Hudspeth Thompson (Cory), Meg Brown Boedy (Matt), Jonathan Davis, Zachary Brown, Patrick Davis (Amy), and Daniel Davis (Kaleigh); six great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Hipp (Dot) of Logansville, GA; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rob Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Parkway and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
