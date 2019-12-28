September 23, 1947 - December 25, 2019 Mr. Jackie Lynn Hinshaw, 72, passed away December 25, 2019 at Priddy Manor in King. He was born September 23, 1947 in Surry County to Nancey Hinshaw Wortham. Jackie served in the United States Air Force from April 5, 1967 to May 5, 1971, earning the rank of sergeant. He lived most of his life in the Tobaccoville and King area. Jackie retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancey Hinshaw Wortham. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Belinda Hinkle Hinshaw, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude for all of his friends and neighbors for the support and care given to Jackie during his illness. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Harvest Temple Church of God, located at 312 Newsome Road, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Hinshaw, Jackie Lynn
