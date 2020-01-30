February 27, 1940 - January 26, 2020 Mr. Calvin Hillian, Sr., 79, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Union Chapel Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
