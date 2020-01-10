May 21, 1945 - January 9, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Wanda Sue Stigall Hill, 74, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Summerstone Nursing and Rehab. Sue was born on May 21, 1945 in Forsyth County to Calvin Edd and Emma Fletcher Stigall. She was a member at First Christian Church in Kernersville. After a debilitating car accident at the age of 16, her tenacity to survive was evident in all that she accomplished throughout her life. Sue went back to school and graduated from East Forsyth High School. Sue's interest in helping others with disabilities led her to a 10-year career with Goodwill Industries as a payroll clerk and a 15-year career working for our state as the secretary for the Independent Living Rehabilitation Program, also serving as an assistant to the counselor for Vocational Rehab. Sue was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed Hill; and a sister, Pat Mock. Surviving are her sister, Penny Cox (Marty); her brother, John Ed Stigall (Sandy); a nephew, Bill Mock; two nieces, Christine Huntsman and Joy Prevatte; and many great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle and Pastor Dan Hipply officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
