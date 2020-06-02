June 3, 1927 - May 31, 2020 Virginia Craver Hill, 92, of the Midway Community died Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at 5:30 am, at her home of natural causes. She was born to Matthew and Irma Craver, June 3, 1927. Married Glenn Elmer Hill on June 22, 1945, and devoted her life to her husband and her sons. Mrs. Virginia was best known for her beautiful flowers and greenhouses that she raised on their family farm in Midway. She had three sons, Jimmy Wayne, Donald Glenn, and Danny Elmer Hill. She is survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mrs. Hill was born to a family of 10 sisters and one brother, leaving behind three sisters: Ruby Hedrick, Peggy Hill and Charlotte Berrier. Mrs. Virginia lived at the same residence in Midway for over 70 years, farming with her husband and children. Mrs. Hill was a member of Midway United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous committees; which included her services as a Sunday school teacher, Nursery Director and any other out-reach programs within the church as needed in her willingness to Glorify and serve God. At her death she was the oldest living member of the church and will be greatly missed. Due to the COVID 19, Mrs. Hill will have a private Chapel service followed by Graveside for her immediate family on Wednesday, June 3rd, which will be a celebration of her life and birthday. Any memorials in Mrs. Hill's honor should be directed to Midway Methodist Church/Budget Fund at 9795 Old US Highway 52, South Lexington, NC 27295. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Cookie Wilson, church secretary at 336-764-0990. The family would like to thank everyone for the visits in the home and prayers. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the upcoming weeks. May God bless each and every one during this time. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

