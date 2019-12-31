March 10, 1932 - December 28, 2019 Mr. Eugene "Gene" Sink Hill, Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Davidson County on March 10, 1932 to the late Joe Allen Hill, Jr. and Edna Sink Hill. Mr. Hill was a faithful member of Augsburg Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem for 64 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple. Mr. Hill was the owner/operator (along with multiple family members) of Hills Lexington Barbecue, Inc. in Winston-Salem for 68 years. Gene was very devoted to his wife, family, and work. He loved God and his country. He was known for spending countless hours with his children and grandchildren at his home in Surry County riding trails and enjoying various outdoor activities. Affectionately known as "Papa," he was extremely proud of his 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his oldest daughter, Suzanne Hill Freeman. Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Sue Clifton Hill; children, Sharon H. Schoderbek (Charlie), Brenda H. Mickey (Chris), Sandra H. Westmoreland (Phillip), and Eugene "Slugger" Sink Hill, Jr. (Sharon Wall); son-in-law, John P. Freeman; grandchildren, Jason Freeman (Kathleen), Stefanie Freeman, Kathryn Corn (Andrew), Jordan McMillian (Cody), Lauren M. Dudley (Jason), C. Lee Mickey (Kelli), Austin H. Westmoreland, Casey Elizabeth Hill, Jackson E. Hill, Peyton Hill, and Kennedy Hill; also surviving are seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Augsburg Lutheran Church with Rev. Paul Wollner and Rev. Lori Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Hill. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Hill, Sr., Eugene "Gene" Sink
To plant a tree in memory of Hill Sr. Eugene Sink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately