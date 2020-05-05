July 26, 1931 - May 3, 2020 Spencer Hill, 88, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly at Life Brite Community Hospital of Stokes on May 3, 2020. Born July 26, 1931, he was the youngest son of Edgar and Eliza Fulk Hill. Mr. Hill leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, of 66 years, Catherine Duncan Hill; a daughter, Cheryl Kinyoun; a son and daughter-in-law, Eddie (Jayne) Hill; four grandchildren, Billy Jones, Ethan Jones, Jared Hill, Jasmine (Charlie) Hall; step-grandchildren, Brock (Kristen) Adkins, Robbie (Brittany) Adkins, Renee (Nathan) Jacobs; nine great-grandchildren, Olive Hall, Haddon Hall, Kinsey Adkins, Ella Adkins, Riley Adkins, Molly Adkins, Sophie Adkins, Elliott Domeier, and Violet Domeier; a brother, Gilmer Hill; and a special friend, Monica Coffey. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Edith Collins, and Opal King. Mr. Hill was very involved in his church and held positions as Elder, Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was quite the bluegrass musician, playing fiddle in various bluegrass bands, including Touch of Grass, and playing live on local radio station, WPAQ, to the delight of many! A private family graveside service will be held at Capella Church of Christ on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Minister Donald Davis and Pastoral Minister, Jim Miller will be officiating. Due the restrictions (COVID-19), the family requests that only immediate family and those notified, attend. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hill family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
