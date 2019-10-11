May 26, 1952 - October 5, 2019 Mr. Richard Wells Hill, age 67, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, he was the son of the late Bobby Eugene Hill, Sr. and Pat Vestal Hill. After graduation from North Davidson High School, he served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the insurance and automobile industries and at the time, was the youngest car dealer in Ford Motor Company's history. He found his love of agriculture and his thrill as Mr. Blueberry Hill. Rick was a happy person, a member of the Masonic fraternity, and focused on his priorities of Faith, Family, Friends, and Farming. A faithful and daily-practicing Christian, he met his loving wife of 34 years, Ann, in Sunday School. He loved helping people, animals, and plants thrive, and in turn was loved by everyone who knew him. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Eugene Hill, Jr. and his father. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Goble Hill; son Jason Eugene Hill; and grandson Jayden Hill of Winston-Salem, NC. He is also survived by his mother, Pat Vestal Hill, and his brother James Clarence Hill. The family will receive friends at the Cox-Needham Chapel, 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service to celebrate the life well-lived of Richard Wells Hill will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hills Presbyterian Church, 266 Hills Presbyterian Church Road, Pilot Mountain, NC, followed by interment at the church cemetery. Pastor Mandy Santolla will be officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rick Hill Memorial Fund for Community Needs at Hills Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1720, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, or to Calvary Baptist Church, 3619 S. George Mason Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hill family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
