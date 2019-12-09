January 17, 1955 - December 6, 2019 Rebecca Oliver Hill, 64, of Kernersville, NC was promoted to Heaven Friday December 6, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 12:00PM Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Berean Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Baity officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville, NC. A native of Yadkinville, NC, Rebecca was the wife of 47 years to Michael Junior "Mike" Hill and the daughter of the late, Allen Johnson Oliver and Doris Marie Wagoner Oliver. She was a faithful member of Berean Baptist Church and more importantly had placed her faith in Jesus Christ her personal Savior. Rebecca lived her life to help and serve others. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Mike of the home; son, Shane Hill and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Hunter Chase Hill, and Matthew Dylan Baily; sister, Reba Alexander and husband, Gary; and brothers, Roger Oliver and wife, Jane, and Greg Yale. The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 9:00PM Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Berean Baptist Church. Other times the family will be at 8284 Ballard Road, Colfax, NC 27235. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 4135 Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
