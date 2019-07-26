June 23, 1937 - July 23, 2019 Mrs. Rachel Amelia Beale Hill, 82, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Rachel was born in Forsyth County on June 23, 1937, to the late George and Blanche Hartle Beale. She was employed with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System in the food service department for more than twenty years. Rachel was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially working in her yard. Rachel loved children, her family and church family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Hill and three sisters, Linda Billings, Barbara Auman, and Patsy Cheek. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Starr Hill (Kathy) of Roanoke, VA; one sister, Mary Lee Lyons of Winston-Salem; three nieces whom she treated like daughters, Deborah Newman of Clemmons, Amy Alford of Winston-Salem, and Nancy Brown (Danny) of Tennessee; one great-niece, Amber Cudd (Bryan) of Mocksville; a great-great-nephew, Lyam Cudd; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Rachel will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at New Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:45 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 4258 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Spay Stokes, P.O. Box 448, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Vonna Cartrette, Mary Ellen Robertson and crew, and Marketa and Kaki with Trellis Supportive Care for the exceptional and loving care provided to Rachel. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Hill. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
