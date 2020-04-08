October 7, 1945 - April 6, 2020 Lana Merriman Hill, 74, of Winston-Salem went to be with the Lord Jesus on April 6, 2020. Lana was born in Winston-Salem on October 7, 1945 to the late Robert Harrison and Earlene Gentry Merriman. Lana worked as a CNA for many years until she retired. Crocheting and reading were Lana's favorite hobbies. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by her son, Robert Jason Hill. Surviving in her home, daughter, Jennifer Hill and John Depperschmidt. She is also survived by her son, Wiley Hill (Diane) and daughter, Daphne Fish (James); eight grandchildren, Justin Lawson (Jackie), Miranda, Jeremy, Kristina, Jessica, Nathaniel, Jacob and Robert Hill; and four great-grandchildren, Kaity Lawson, Aiden, Jackson and Maci Hill. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Derrick Davis Cancer Center for all of their love and support for the last few years. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Charlie Harris, Mt. Carmel Church of the Living God, will officiate. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

