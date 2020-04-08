October 7, 1945 - April 6, 2020 Lana Merriman Hill, 74, of Winston-Salem went to be with the Lord Jesus on April 6, 2020. Lana was born in Winston-Salem on October 7, 1945 to the late Robert Harrison and Earlene Gentry Merriman. Lana worked as a CNA for many years until she retired. Crocheting and reading were Lana's favorite hobbies. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by her son, Robert Jason Hill. Surviving in her home, daughter, Jennifer Hill and John Depperschmidt. She is also survived by her son, Wiley Hill (Diane) and daughter, Daphne Fish (James); eight grandchildren, Justin Lawson (Jackie), Miranda, Jeremy, Kristina, Jessica, Nathaniel, Jacob and Robert Hill; and four great-grandchildren, Kaity Lawson, Aiden, Jackson and Maci Hill. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Derrick Davis Cancer Center for all of their love and support for the last few years. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Charlie Harris, Mt. Carmel Church of the Living God, will officiate. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately