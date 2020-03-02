April 5, 1925 - February 28, 2020 Arvan "June" Lee Hill Jr. age 91, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home with loving family by his side. A celebration of life will be at 11 am, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Good Hope United Methodist Church, where he was a member, conducted by Pastors Joseph Fulk and Tracy Webb . Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday, March 2 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem. Mr. Hill was born April 25, 1928 in Davidson County to Arvan Lee Hill Sr. and Pearl Clodfelter Hill. June was very strong in his faith and loved his family. He was a carpenter/brick mason by trade and enjoyed playing the banjo with his friends in the Sunshine Gospel Band; his favorite things were being outside farming and riding the golf cart with his dog, Missy. He is preceded in death by his parents and Wife, Colleen Bowers Hill, one son, Jackie L. Hill, daughter Linda J. Hill, sisters Gertrude Everhart and Lillian Beck. Surviving are his wife; Gracie Watkins Hill of the home, sons Charles E. Hill (Beverly), and Ricky W. Hill (Jacqueline) of Lexington; two brothers Gilmer Hill, and Richard Hill, sisters Carolyn Palmer and Betty Sue Cook, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorials may be directed to Good Hope United Methodist Church, 10247 Hampton Road, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 27127

Tags

Load entries