September 12, 1940 - May 21, 2020 HILL STOKES COUNTY John Hampton Hill, Jr., 79, went home to be with his Lord early Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at his daughter's home. John was born on September 12, 1940 in Stokes County to the late John Hampton, Sr. and Louella Tuttle Hill. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 32 1/2 years of service. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Hatcher; 2 brothers, Leon Hill and Delwood Hill; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Hill. John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Becky Marie Justice Hill; 2 children, John H. Hill, III (Angela) and Lisa H. Wright (Ken); 3 grandchildren, Dustin Wright (Samantha), Michael Hill (Leslie), and Ashley Freeman (Seth); 7 great-grandchildren, Olivia Grace Freeman (the light of his life), Zane Hill, Breylen Smith, Ryder Smith, Madelyn Smith, Annie Smith, and Kourtney Pyrtle (his special girl); 4 sisters, Doris Lawson (Rayvon), Rebecca Hill, Mary Fulp (Joe), and Linda Wright (Garland); a brother, Garland Hill (Ann); special niece, Joann Sexton and numerous other nieces and nephews. There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Nelson and Pastor Rudy Woods officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice: 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or to the Dementia Society of America: PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hill family.

Tags

Load entries