September 12, 1940 - May 21, 2020 HILL STOKES COUNTY John Hampton Hill, Jr., 79, went home to be with his Lord early Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at his daughter's home. John was born on September 12, 1940 in Stokes County to the late John Hampton, Sr. and Louella Tuttle Hill. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 32 1/2 years of service. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Hatcher; 2 brothers, Leon Hill and Delwood Hill; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Hill. John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Becky Marie Justice Hill; 2 children, John H. Hill, III (Angela) and Lisa H. Wright (Ken); 3 grandchildren, Dustin Wright (Samantha), Michael Hill (Leslie), and Ashley Freeman (Seth); 7 great-grandchildren, Olivia Grace Freeman (the light of his life), Zane Hill, Breylen Smith, Ryder Smith, Madelyn Smith, Annie Smith, and Kourtney Pyrtle (his special girl); 4 sisters, Doris Lawson (Rayvon), Rebecca Hill, Mary Fulp (Joe), and Linda Wright (Garland); a brother, Garland Hill (Ann); special niece, Joann Sexton and numerous other nieces and nephews. There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Nelson and Pastor Rudy Woods officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice: 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or to the Dementia Society of America: PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hill family.
Most Popular
-
W-S woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
Court overturns conviction in fatal shooting of Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately