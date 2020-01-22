August 19, 1935 - January 18, 2020 Claiborne Everette Hill, 84, of the town of Midway, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Claiborne was born on August 19, 1935 to Carlos and Emily (Templeton) Hill in Thomasville, NC. He was employed with Piedmont Airlines (now American Airlines) as a lead mechanic, retiring after 36 years of service. He was a charter member of IAM Machinists Union Local 2444 where he served as secretary for 21 years. Claiborne was married to his high school sweetheart, Mary Charles (Painter) Hill, for 57 years. A founding member of Oak Forest United Methodist Church, he was an active leader, taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir for many years. After retirement, Claiborne and Mary enjoyed traveling and serving others. They delivered Meals on Wheels for 18 years, and Claiborne was active in Midway Lions Club where he served as secretary and was humbled to receive the Melvin Jones Fellow award for Dedicated Humanitarian Service. Claiborne is predeceased by his wife, parents, and sisters, Helen Wilson and Dora Hathaway. He is survived by his children, Sharon Henderson (Jeff), Diane Craver (Jeff), Kim Phifer (Maurie) and Mark Hill (Cindy Daniel); grandchildren, Kari, Alexandria, Alianna, Tyler, Amaris, Ethan, and Andre; great-grandchild, Violet; his sister, Joyce Floyd; beloved nephew, Ric Floyd (Rhonda); and nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Oak Forest United Methodist Church with Rev. Julie Peeler officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the Oak Forest Family Life Center. For the kindness and care shown to Claiborne during declining health, the family thanks his many friends, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Medical Center, Abbotts Creek Care & Rehabilitation, Home Instead Senior Care, and other medical professionals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Forest United Methodist Church, 11461 Old US Highway 52, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
