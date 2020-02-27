Winston-Salem - Antonio R. Hill passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Family visitation at 1:30 pm.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Feb 28
Memorial Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
