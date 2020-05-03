Hildreth, Evva Jean Perryman October 27, 1928 - May 1, 2020 Evva Jean Perryman Hildreth passed peacefully at the age of 91 on May 1, 2020 in her home at Heritage Woods in Winston-Salem, NC. Jean was born on October 27, 1928 in Reedy Creek and is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hildreth Craven of Winston-Salem and her son, William Edwin Hildreth, Jr., of Sneads Ferry. Jean lived a full and energetic life, pursuing her passion for old furniture and country décor as the owner of Country Cupboard Antiques from 1977 until 2013. She earned a bachelor's degree at Appalachian State Teachers' College and spent a number of years as an elementary school teacher before focusing on entrepreneurial home businesses, including a sprout farm that supplied Food Lion, Inc. until she pursued her passion as a purveyor of antique furniture and quilts. The family wishes to thank all the staff of Heritage Woods, Home Instead of Winston-Salem, and Trellis Supportive Care. The family will conduct a memorial service later in the year and encourages donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
