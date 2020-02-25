July 31, 1940 - February 21, 2020 Mr. Alston C. Hildreth, age 79, of East Bend passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Hildreth was born on July 31, 1940 in Forsyth County to the late William Hildreth and Lucille Creson Hildreth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Helen Davis Hildreth and several brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons Alston Hildreth Jr. and wife Kathyrn of Four Oaks and Dennis Hildreth and wife Tina of Hillsborough; one brother David Hildreth of Myrtle Beach, SC; and one grandson Connor Hildreth of the US Navy. An informal celebration of life service for Mr. Hildreth will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 5pm at Huff Funeral Home with the Pastor Brian Poindexter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice. Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Hildreth family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St #237, East Bend, NC

