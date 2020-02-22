Advance - Wanda "Evonne" Hilbourn, 74, died February 20, 2020. Visitation will be 6:30 - 8:30 PM February 22, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be 3:00 PM February 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church.

