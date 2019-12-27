August 3, 1976 - December 23, 2019 Ms. Misty Dawn Mickles Higgins, 43, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home. She was born August 3, 1976 in Forsyth County to Denny Ray Mickles and Robin Jester Benbow. In addition to her parents, Misty is survived by two children, Layken Bree Doub and Tanner James Higgins; her stepfather, George Benbow; one brother, Scotty (Melissa) Mickles; her grandmother, Nana Elsie D. Jester; and her uncle, Donald (Jill) Jester. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Jester. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 PM, Saturday, December 28 at Friendship Baptist Church on Siloam Road. East Bend with Pastor Brian Poindexter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
