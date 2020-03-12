May 4, 1938 - February 20, 2020 GERMANTON Marlin Higgins, 81, went home to be with his Lord early Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at his daughter's home. Marlin was born on May 4, 1938 in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Rufe and Louise St. John Higgins. Marlin was retired from NCR Corp with 35 years of service and served his country proudly in the US Navy. He was a member of Germanton Baptist Church where he was very involved, having taught Sunday school as well as serving as chairman of deacons. Marlin enjoyed woodworking, skiing and taking care of his wife, Betsy. In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Ann Los Higgins, and a son, James Michael Higgins. Marlin is survived by his daughter, Cathryn Greve (Paul); 4 grandchildren, Brittany Greve, Wendy Gupta (Prabu), Zachary Greve (Anne Marie), and Abigail Greve; 4 great-grandchildren, Riley, Quinlynn, Johann, and Chloe; and a brother, Lewis Higgins. There will be a 2:00 pm memorial service held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Germanton Baptist Church with Dr. Phillip Crouse officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 2 pm at Germanton Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Germanton Baptist Church: 1120 Willow St., Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Higgins family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

To plant a tree in memory of Marlin Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries