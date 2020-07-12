April 10, 1934 - July 10, 2020 Mrs. Catherine Briggs Higgins, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020 while at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Yancey County on April 10, 1934 a daughter of the late John Brantley and Ruby Bailey Briggs. Catherine was a faithful member of Wallburg Baptist Church where she was involved with the WMU and Sunday School. She graduated from Claremont High School in Burnsville, NC in 1952. Catherine worked at the Baptist Children's Home from 1967 thru 1999 serving as secretary to the President and then as accounts payable clerk. She married Robert Higgins, Jr. on July 1, 1956 who preceded her in death on October 12, 2009. Surviving to cherish her memory is a daughter, Deborah Higgins Moser and husband Dale of Winston-Salem; sister, Geraldine McCurry of Burnsville, NC; three grandchildren, Catlyn Moser of Wallburg, Casey Moser of Jamestown, and Caleb Moser of Wallburg; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Wallburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Wolfe, Rev. Roy Cantrell, and Rev. Max Evington officiating. No visitation will be held but the body will lie in repose on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00 PM for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Wallburg Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 595, Wallburg, NC 27373; Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360; or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, NC Triad Affiliate, 1106 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent to the Higgins family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

